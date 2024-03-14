Pleas for Starbucks to stay in Trenton — NJ Top News

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Thursday:

A Monmouth County Assemblyman will propose legislation to allow video game-clock review in high school basketball playoff games.

The legislation from Assemblyman Sean Kean, R-Monmouth, which was being drafted Wednesday, is the result of refs disallowing a buzzer-beater by the Manasquan boys basketball team in a semi-final game against Camden.

Despite the NJSIAA admitting it was a bad call, the organization said its rules do not allow use of video for reviews of calls by referees.

A 44-year-old Atlantic County man, who is also a member of the New Jersey Army National Guard, has been accused of sexually assaulting a teen girl.

Shawn C. Nguyen, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested on Monday by police in the Township of Hamilton as part of their investigation into the 2022 incident.

A New Jersey father who was defending his daughter against harassment ended up getting arrested after he confronted two of his daughter's classmates inside her high school.

Police say 38-year-old Aaron Thomas went to Paulsboro High School to sign his daughter out of class. That's how he got inside the building.

Instead, Thomas went inside a classroom and confronted two students who he believed had shared photos of his daughter on social media.

WALL — A police investigation is underway at an excavation site in a Monmouth County neighborhood after skeletal remains were found Tuesday afternoon.

Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago said "a portion of skeletal remains" were found in the side yard of a home on Narrumson Road while work was being done.

TRENTON — Mayor Reed Gusciora has sad news for fans of Frappuccinos and Peppermint Mocha: the city's only Starbucks location is closing.

The store opened in 2017 on Warren Street at Front Street as part of the coffee chain's community store program to help disadvantaged youth from black and brown communities.

The store has helped employ countless youth in their first jobs, Gusciora told New Jersey 101.5.

WASHINGTON — The House on Wednesday passed a bill that would lead to a nationwide ban of the popular video app TikTok if its China-based owner doesn't sell its stake, as lawmakers acted on concerns that the company's current ownership structure is a national security threat.

TikTok, which has more than 150 million American users, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Chinese technology firm ByteDance Ltd.

