A New Jersey father who was defending his daughter against alleged harassment ended up getting arrested after he confronted two of his daughter's classmates inside her high school.

Police say 38-year-old Aaron Thomas went to Paulsboro High School to sign his daughter out of class. That's how he got inside the building.

Instead, Thomas went inside a classroom and confronted two students who allegedly shared photos of his daughter on social media.

Video posted to Instagram shows Thomas standing face-to-face with one students and repeatedly demanding that he apologize to his daughter.

A short time later, an adult confronts Thomas and tells him to leave.

Then there is a lot of yelling, and Thomas makes contact with at least one student.

School officials acknowledge an 'incident'

Acting Superintendent of Schools Dr. Phillip C. Neff confirmed an incident in a letter to parents, but refused to provide details.

"We are aware there are many concerns regarding the recent incident that occurred at Paulsboro Junior/Senior High School...and the subsequent videos of the incident that have been circulating on social media platforms," Neff wrote.

The letter stated that the district and Paulsboro Police are still investigating the incident, but "due to the ongoing nature of this investigation, additional details about the situation cannot be released to the public."

There was not an immediate arrest

School officials may have been unsure what to do about the incident.

A report from 6 ABC Action News says it took the school three hours to call police.

Once police were involved, Thomas was arrested later that day and faces charges of simple assault, making terrorist threats, trespassing, and disorderly conduct.

Action News showed the video of the incident to a number of parents and their reactions were mixed.

While some parents supported a father defending his daughter, many thought he may have gone about it the wrong way.

