People say it often, "I'll do anything for my kids!" But how far would they go? Would they, or you, risk being arrested?

That's what happened to a guy in Paulsboro.

He went into Paulsboro High School and went straight to a classroom to confront a couple of boys who he believed were bullying his daughter. He demanded an apology for posting pictures of her.

Instagram/Sjn_Uncensored Instagram/Sjn_Uncensored loading...

We don't know all the context yet, how old the kids involved are, or what the pictures showed. What we do know is the cops were called after the dad left the school.

I think it's outrageous that the police are involved. A dad getting mad over someone mistreating his daughter might demand a warning from the school that barging into a classroom isn't appropriate. But criminal charges?

That's a bit much. What are your thoughts?

