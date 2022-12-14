2 men found dead in NJ auto service garage
PAULSBORO – Two men found dead in a garage Tuesday were likely killed by carbon monoxide poisoning.
Family members told 6 ABC Action News that Allen Nichols and Lloyd Campbell were in the garage that houses Campbell Towing and Auto Service, a long-time family business, on Monroe Avenue. A customer found them after knocking on the garage's door and got no answer.
The Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office confirmed the discovery and said their deaths were not suspicious but were waiting for the Medical Examiner's report to determine the cause of death.
Nichols and Cambell worked together at the garage, which neighbors told CBS Philly that it was well known for its work on race cars.
Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com
