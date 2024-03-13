Skeletal remains found at residential work site in Wall, NJ

🚨An investigation is underway in the sideyard of a Wall neighborhood

🚨Police say there is no "active danger" to the public

WALL — A police investigation is underway at an excavation site in a Monmouth County neighborhood after skeletal remains were found Tuesday afternoon.

Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago said "a portion of skeletal remains" were found in the side yard of a home on Narrumson Road while work was being done.

"There is not believed to be any active danger to the surrounding neighborhood," Santiago said. He would not disclose the nature of the remains citing further forensic analysis.

Pictures from the scene show yellow police tape set up around a pile of dirt and a bobcat.

Map shows Narrumson Road in Wall Township Map shows Narrumson Road in Wall Township (Canva) loading...

