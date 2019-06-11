Plainsboro woman, 26, was killed — found dead at home
PLAINSBORO — A 26-year-old woman was found dead in her township apartment after co-workers asked police to do a wellness check, Middlesex County Prosecutor Andrew Carey said.
The death of Carolyn Byington was ruled a homicide following an autopsy by the Middlesex County Medical Examiner.
Plainsboro police responded to the home on Monday just before 6 p.m. No other details about the case were released Tuesday evening.
Prosecutors ask anyone with information to call Plainsboro police at 609-799-2333 or the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-745-4436.
Byington was a 2011 graduate of Ridge High School in Bernards, according to her LinkedIn profile. She earned a bachelor’s degree in international affairs/anthropology and sociology from Lafayette College, in Pennsylvania, and also studied in Japan.
More from New Jersey 101.5: