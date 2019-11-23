Plainsboro dad arrested after cops issue Amber Alert for infant

PLAINSBORO — A father was arrested Friday after taking his infant daughter from her mother, prompting an overnight Amber Alert that was quickly rescinded, prosecutor said.

State Police issued the Amber Alert at 12:21 a.m. after the four-month-old girl was reported abducted from her home in Plainsboro about midnight. The Amber Alert is for kidnapped children believed to be in danger and the alerts automatically sound alarms on many smartphones.

Prosecutors said Trevon Walker, 24, took his daughter and threatened to harm himself.

Police said Walker dropped off the child in Trenton and fled to Morrisville, Pennsylvania, where he was arrested.

He will be charged with third-degree interfering with custody.

Sergio Bichao is deputy digital editor at New Jersey 101.5. Send him news tips: Call 609-359-5348 or email sergio.bichao@townsquaremedia.com.

