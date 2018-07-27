Plainfield father killed newborn son, police say

PLAINFIELD — A Plainfield man was charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of his 3-week-old son last Sunday.

Police began an investigation after EMS personnel and staff from JFK Medical Center in Edison reported the suspicious death of Trayvon Summers on Sunday night after they noticed "significant injuries" to the child. according to acting Union County Prosecutor Michael Monahan.

Monahan said the cause of death was determined to be blunt force trauma to the head.

Tiray Summers, 38, was arrested Wednesday and charged with one count of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child. He is currently being held in the Union County Jail pending a pretrial detention hearing.

According to spokesman Michael Sheets, the boy was transported to the hospital via EMS where he was pronounced dead by doctors.

A statement from Monahan did not disclose what led to the hospital staff becoming aware of Trayvon's death or where the infant died.

Monahan asked anyone with information about Trayvon Summers' death to call the Prosecutor's Office at 973-274-5771.