Pier 1 closing 450 stores — these are the ones still open in NJ

After announcing plans on Jan. 6 to close up to 450 stores around the country, Pier 1 has 16 stores remaining open in New Jersey.

In a written statement on Jan. 6, the company said a third-party liquidator will help manage the store closings.

The stores that survived the company's downsizing are listed below.

Bridgewater (385 US Routes 202-206)

Clifton (364 Route 3 West)

Deptford (1500 N. Almonesson Road Ste. 5)

Freehold (4331 Route 9 Unit 1)

Hamilton (150 Marketplace Blvd)

Holmdel (2130 State Route 35)

Jersey City (125 18Th Street)

Manahawkin (601 Washington Avenue)

Manasquan (2410 Route 35)

Mount Laurel (1100 Nixon Drive)

Paramus (723 Route 17 South)

Riverdale (56 Route 23 North)

Rockaway (395 Mount Hope Avenue)

Somers Point (57 Bethel Road)

Toms River (621 Bay Avenue)

Watchung (1515 Route 22 West)

No longer listed on the company website as of Wednesday were Pier 1 stores in Woodbridge, Princeton, Cherry Hill, Edgewater, East Hanover and a second location in Paramus on Route 4.

Pier 1 is the latest chain to shut down a number of retail locations in the state following the November 2019 news that A.C. Moore craft stores all are closing, including 18 in New Jersey, though some may reopen as Michael's stores.

Other retailers that closed up shop to some extent in 2019 include Bed Bath & Beyond, Gymboree, JC Penney, Payless Shoes, Sears, Kmart, Gap and Victoria's Secret.

With previous reporting by Dan Alexander

