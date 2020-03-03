Philly man charged for leaping into North Wildwood beach toilet

NORTH WILDWOOD — This shore town's mayor has advice for the man caught on video jumping onto a portable toilet: "Please leave your stupid at home."

The short video of a man jumping from the seawall through the roof of the city-owned portable toilet was posted on the Twitter account of the Barstool Sports website with the caption "How Bills Mafia takes a s**t."

The toilet had been used for the Fallen Hero Polar Bear Plunge on Feb. 22.

North Wildwood police arrested Robert Daniels, of Philaldelphia, on Monday and charged him with criminal mischief and disorderly conduct. He was released pending a Municipal Court appearance.

Mayor Patrick Rosenello praised the work of police in locating Daniels.

"We welcome everyone to North Wildwood, but please leave your stupid at home," Rosenello said, adding that it cost $300 to fix the roof of the toilet.

