Philly fugitive captured in NJ after attempted copper theft from PSE&#038;G facility

Philly fugitive captured in NJ after attempted copper theft from PSE&G facility

Gloucester Township police vehicle (Gloucester Township police)

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP — A Philadelphia man was charged with stealing tools and large spools of copper wire from a PSE&G facility on Sunday night.

Gloucester Township police said they had the secure facility on Landing Road under surveillance after several burglaries in which the items had been stolen from work vehicles.

Two men pulled up and started to force their way inside but ran into the woods when they saw police.  The driver of the vehicle sped away and hit a police vehicle head-on before continuing down the Old Black Horse Pike towards the Black Horse Pike where officers lost the vehicle, according to Gloucester police.

Police later found a man Thomas Duane Coady running along Lower Landing Road near an overpass over Route 42. Coady was apprehended and charged with third-degree burglary and theft and criminal mischief.

Coady was also a fugitive from Philadelphia Police Department and is being held at the Camden County Corrections facility.

Police asked anyone with information about this incident to call 856-228-4500.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Every NJ pizza joint Barstool's Dave Portnoy has reviewed

Dave Portnoy, commonly known as El Presidente, is the founder of Barstool Sports. Somewhere along the way, he decided to start reviewing local pizzerias, and the concept took off. Here is every New Jersey pizzeria Dave has stopped in, along with the score he gave them.

NJ freedom trucker convoy on March 5 — What Bill Spadea saw

It was a chilly Saturday night and a rainy Sunday morning but that did not dampen the enthusiasm of the hundreds of vehicles participating in the New Jersey Freedom Convoy on March 5-6, 2022. Here are some pics of the event, from the crowds lining the overpasses and roadways, to the trucks to the line of vehicles heading south.

The Ultimate Guide to New Jersey Brewpubs

From the website that gave you the "Friendliest bars" and places to watch the game, comes the ultimate guide to New Jersey brewpubs.

So what's a "brew pub"?

According to Thompson Island's Article on the differences between a craft brewery, microbrewery, brewpub & gastropub, it says:
 
"A brewpub is a hybrid between a restaurant and a brewery. It sells at least 25% of its beer on-site in combination with significant food services. At a brewpub, the beer is primarily brewed for sale inside the restaurant or bar. Where it's legally allowed, brewpubs may sell beer to go or distribute it to some offsite destinations."

New Jersey has tons of Brewpubs, some of which have been around for years and some that have just opened in the past year.

Here is a full list of the 21 brewpubs in New Jersey according to New Jersey Craft Beer:

Filed Under: Camden County, Crime, Glouctester Township
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top