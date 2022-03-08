GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP — A Philadelphia man was charged with stealing tools and large spools of copper wire from a PSE&G facility on Sunday night.

Gloucester Township police said they had the secure facility on Landing Road under surveillance after several burglaries in which the items had been stolen from work vehicles.

Two men pulled up and started to force their way inside but ran into the woods when they saw police. The driver of the vehicle sped away and hit a police vehicle head-on before continuing down the Old Black Horse Pike towards the Black Horse Pike where officers lost the vehicle, according to Gloucester police.

Police later found a man Thomas Duane Coady running along Lower Landing Road near an overpass over Route 42. Coady was apprehended and charged with third-degree burglary and theft and criminal mischief.

Coady was also a fugitive from Philadelphia Police Department and is being held at the Camden County Corrections facility.

Police asked anyone with information about this incident to call 856-228-4500.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

