Phil Murphy’s dark government — NJ Top News

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Thursday:

Jewish Student Union listing in East Brunswick High School yearbook (@StopAntisemites via X), East Brunswick High School (East Brunswick school district) Jewish Student Union listing in East Brunswick High School yearbook (@StopAntisemites via X), East Brunswick High School (East Brunswick school district) loading...

EAST BRUNSWICK — School officials are investigating how the names of a Jewish student club were omitted and a picture of members replaced by a group of Muslim students.

The yearbooks handed out to East Brunswick High School seniors on Tuesday includes all student clubs and organizations with a photo of its members and their names. The listing for the Jewish Student Union was missing the names and the photo replaced by a group of Muslim students.

(CBS Philadelphia) (CBS Philadelphia) loading...

OCEAN CITY — A minor is charged with attempted murder after stabbing a teenager on the boardwalk in one of New Jersey's most family-oriented shore towns over Memorial Day weekend, according to authorities.

An unnamed juvenile was arrested in Pleasantville on Tuesday, June 4 and charged with several crimes for the stabbing in Ocean City, according to the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office.

(Gloucester Township police) (Gloucester Township police) loading...

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP — Investigators are trying to find a man accused of attacking a cop during a flash mob fight at a family-friendly event in South Jersey this past weekend.

Gloucester Township police said as many as 500 youths got together Saturday night at Gloucester Township Day and many began fighting without warning. The violence then overwhelmed the rest of the event and police officers from other towns had to come in to help.

Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., right, and his wife Nadine Arslanian Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., right, and his wife Nadine Arslanian (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File) loading...

NEW YORK (AP) — The wife of Sen. Bob Menendez was excused Wednesday from appearing in court next week after her lawyer said she’s experiencing intense and chronic pain after surgery to treat cancer.

Nadine Menendez was supposed to be on trial with the Democrat for the past month, but her trial was delayed until at least July after she was diagnosed with breast cancer.

She was scheduled to attend a pretrial hearing next Wednesday in Manhattan federal court before her lawyer, Barry Coburn, asked that her appearance be waived after the recent “invasive cancer surgery.”

attachment-Untitled design (90) loading...

TRENTON (AP) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy signed legislation on Wednesday overhauling access to the state's public records, likely making it harder for the public and media to access some documents, according to critics.

Murphy, a Democrat, acknowledged the disappointment of social justice, labor and other groups that vociferously objected to the bill.

“If I believed that this bill would enable corruption in any way, I would unhesitatingly veto it,” Murphy said. "After a thorough examination of the provisions of the bill, I am persuaded that the changes, viewed comprehensively, are relatively modest."

Canva Canva loading...

New Jersey has about 9 million people. There must be something to like about it.

Actually, there's plenty, and New Jersey 101.5 took to Facebook to learn exactly what residents enjoy most about living in the Garden State.

There was no shortage of sarcasm (we know that high taxes are not what you love most about New Jersey). But the comment feed was mostly packed with Jersey pride.

NJ 'perv' teachers, coaches busted in the past three years There have been a number of educators, coaches and private teachers facing criminal charges for sexual offenses around New Jersey, between 2022 and 2024. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

Here is where all “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” live For Seasons 14 and 13 of the show, the Real Housewives of New Jersey hometowns are largely in North Jersey — with a Central Jersey resident and some Shore houses, for good measure. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

The complete list of names for the 2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season Gallery Credit: Dan Zarrow

loading...

Start your day with up-to-the-minute news, traffic and weather for the Garden State.

New Jersey's First News with Eric Scott is the longest running news program in New Jersey. Eric Scott began hosting the program in 1991.

It airs live on New Jersey 101.5 each weekday morning from 5:30 - 6 a.m.

New Jersey's First News with Eric Scott is the winner of the prestigious National Edward R. Murrow Award for Best Newscast.

National Murrow Award Winner featured loading...

Eric Scott is the senior political director and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.