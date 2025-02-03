Phil and Tammy Murphy are breaking the law — NJ Top News

Here's the stories you'll be talking about on the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show with Eric Scott on Monday:

TRENTON — Teaching cursive has not been part of New Jersey's school standards for more than a decade. But in a world dominated by keyboards and touchscreens, learning such a skill is absolutely essential, according to a piece of legislation moving through Trenton.

A Senate committee on Thursday unanimously approved a measure that would require public school boards of education to include instruction on how to read and write in cursive, for students in grades kindergarten through fifth.

Nicholas Voutsas (NJ State Police/Google Maps)

NEWARK — State police are asking the public for help to find a registered sex offender who they say escaped several days ago.

Nicholas Voutsas, 25, is a Tier 2 registered sex offender, police said. State records show he was convicted of second-degree child endangerment for luring in 2022.

The designation means he is at a "moderate" risk of committing another sex offense. Under state law, schools, daycares, and summer camps must be notified about Tier 2 sex offenders.

Luisa Urbano and her two children. Napoleon Romero-Anduray has been charged with their murder. (Photos via Facebook)

JERSEY CITY — A man charged with fatally stabbing his ex-girlfriend along with her two children was in the U.S. illegally, according to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Napoleon Romero-Anduray, 31, faces three counts of first-degree murder after he broke into an apartment on Hutton Street just after midnight Thursday morning and stabbed Luisa Urbano and her two children ages 5 and 9, according to Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez.

YouTube Screengrab/Office of the Governor/Bing Maps/U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

Gov. Phil Murphy and First Lady Tammy Murphy are allowing an illegal immigrant to stay at their home in defiance of federal law.

Murphy made the startling admission during an event held by the group “Blue Wave New Jersey” and hosted by Montclair State University on Saturday.

During a broader discussion on issues ranging from illegal immigration to anti-trans policies of the new Trump administration, Murphy dared immigration agents to act on his admission.

