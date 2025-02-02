Escaped sex offender last seen near NJ hospital, police say

🚨 Sex offender escapes from transport van

🚨 Escapee described as 6 feet tall and 260 pounds

🚨 Authorities are asking for help in manhunt

NEWARK — State police are asking the public for help to find a registered sex offender who they say escaped several days ago.

Nicholas Voutsas, 25, is a Tier 2 registered sex offender, police said. State records show he was convicted of second-degree child endangerment for luring in 2022.

The designation means he is at a "moderate" risk of committing another sex offense. Under state law, schools, daycares, and summer camps must be notified about Tier 2 sex offenders.

State police put out the alert on social media on Saturday afternoon.

Voutsas got loose on Thursday around 9 a.m. from a state Department of Health transport van, police said. The New Jersey Human Services Police Department has charged him with escape.

Nicholas Voutsas (NJ State Police) Nicholas Voutsas (NJ State Police) loading...

The van was headed to University Hospital in Newark.

Voutsas was last seen near South Orange Avenue and Bergen Street in Newark. He was wearing a burgundy or maroon winter coat.

Police described Voutsas as a Caucasian male standing around 6 feet tall and weighing around 260 lbs.

Anyone who knows where Voutsas may be is asked to call the State Police Fugitive Unit Tipline at 1-800-437-7839 or send an email to Fugitiveinformation@njsp.gov.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

FBI's Top 5 Most Wanted violent fugitives in NJ The FBI currently lists more than two dozen fugitives with ties to New Jersey on their ‘most wanted list.’ These are the five most violent and dangerous suspects. Gallery Credit: Eric Scott