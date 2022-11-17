NJ dad charged with murdering his 4-month-old daughter

PERTH AMBOY — A city father was charged with first-degree murder in the death of his four-month-old daughter Tuesday.

Police were called on Nov. 10 about an infant not breathing. The child was taken to Raritan Bay Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

Investigators said the girl’s death was the result of injuries that occurred while she was in the care of Radamez Santana, 22.

Details about the injuries were not disclosed by prosecutors on Thursday.

Santana was also charged Tuesday with second-degree endangering the welfare of a child and is being held at the Middlesex County Adult Correctional Center pending a detention hearing.

Prosecutors asked anyone with information about the incident to call Perth Amboy police at 732-442-4400 of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-745-3330.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

