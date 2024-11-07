🔴 A mini-van carrying two men had a flat tire on Route 78 Wednesday night

🔴 The were struck by a car that drifted into the shoulder

🔴 State Police advise staying inside your vehicle if you become disabled

WARREN TOWNSHIP — Two Pennsylvania men were killed as they changed a tire along Route 78 before late Wednesday afternoon

State Police said a minivan carrying Tuoc Q Dau, 46, from Macungie, Pennsylvania, and Thao P Ho, 62, of Nazareth, Pennsylvania, was parked on the right shoulder along the eastbound lanes near Exit 36 around 5:25 p.m.

A passenger vehicle went into the shoulder and into the guardrail, striking the men as they stood behind their minivan, Sgt. Charles Marchan said.

The two men were pronounced dead at the scene. No charges have been filed.

Investigation into crash

All lanes were closed for about five hours.

It was the fifth fatal crash on Route 78 this year and the first in Somerset County this year, according to State Police records.

State Police said if your vehicle becomes disabled on a highway to stay inside and call 911.

