Beloved NJ city council president dies suddenly on Election Day

HOBOKEN — This New Jersey city is mourning the death of one of its most dedicated and cherished local leaders.

Hoboken City Council President Jen Giattino died unexpectedly on Tuesday. She was 52 years old.

Giattino, a realtor, served on the council as a Republican for over a decade. Her family had recently returned from a trip to Japan, a friend said on Facebook.

Her husband, Joe Giattino, asked for privacy for their family in a statement to the Hudson County View.

“I am heartbroken to share that my beloved wife, Jen—the love of my life and mother of our three children—passed away suddenly. She was not only an incredible mother but also a dedicated public servant who cared deeply about this community,” he said.

Mayor Ravi Bhalla said he had ordered all U.S. flags on city property to fly at half-mast for two weeks.

"Jen Giattino was a leader in our community and a fighter for all of us. Her kindness, humility, and quiet determination made her a cherished figure whose impact will be felt for generations to come. Hoboken has lost a bright light, and she will be deeply missed," said Bhalla.

Countless friends and officials including Gov. Phil Murphy said she was a beacon of positivity for the city.

"A loving wife, mother of three, and devoted council member who loved her community, Jen was in public service for all the right reasons," said Murphy.

"Jen has always been there for the people of Hoboken. Her unwavering support, while making time for everyone else, was inspiring. She was everywhere, and the first to be there when needed," a longtime friend said on Facebook.

"Jen was a dedicated civil servant and a fierce advocate for Hoboken residents. She greeted everyone with a big smile and was available to all who needed her guidance or support," said the Hoboken Republican Party.

"Jen was a fervent advocate for all children in town," said the Hoboken Charter School.

