Pathetic NJ now won’t even let you defend the life of your dog (Opinion)

Will this day go down in history as when New Jersey officially lost its mind?

We've allowed stupid things done to us. We allowed tolls to remain on roads when they were supposed to end. We've allowed longer than necessary lines at gas stations by accepting we can't pump our own when the rest of the nation does. We've allowed them to take away plastic bags and straws (and soon plastic utensils) when real problems like property taxes go unaddressed.

Now we're going to sit back and allow them to criminally charge a man in Kearny for slamming a pit bull to the ground when that loose pit bull was trying to kill his own dog.

Are you freaking kidding me?

But basically, Joel Perez was walking his small terrier dog on Elm Street when a loose pit bull set in and attacked his dog. The attack left it bloodied and with a damaged liver. The terrier required surgery to close its wounds. It was that bad.

Perez was then seen grabbing the dangerous pit bull and picking it up and slamming it to the ground twice.

So?

He was arrested and is being charged with fourth-degree animal cruelty. There could be heavy fines and he could see jail time for this.

And it's absurd.

A dog running loose viciously attacks your own and apparently the message here from prosecutors is you're wrong to defend your pet. An issue is being made over whether the pit bull was still attacking the little dog when Perez grabbed it.

Again. So?

Even if the pit bull let go of the small terrier a few seconds before, how is Perez supposed to know that aggressive dog isn't going to move back in to finish off his own? He. Was. Protecting. His. Dog.

This is absolutely despicable that charges are being brought against him. Had he stood there with a lead pipe and beaten that attacking dog to death it would not have been too much under these circumstances.

What a pathetic decision on the part of the authorities.

Think I'm right or wrong? Let me know. Take our poll.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

