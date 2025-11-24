Ocean County might just be the luckiest county in all of New Jersey!

Last week we learned about the Ocean County couple who may be the luckiest family in the entire state—they beat odds of 1 in 2 trillion. First, they hit a $1 million jackpot on a $30 scratch-off. Then, just six months later in October, they hit another jackpot: $3 million on another $30 scratch-off.

At this point, they’re officially the luckiest couple in the luckiest county.

Another big win at a small local shop

And Ocean County’s streak isn’t slowing down. Yet another local player just scored a $1 million prize on the “Spectacular” scratch-off. This one came from a single $10 ticket sold at Lucky 7 Deli, 408 Route 70 in Lakehurst.

According to the New Jersey Lottery’s release today, this was the first of four top prizes in the newest version of the game, which debuted November 5th. The winning $1 million ticket was sold Monday, November 17, 2025.

Hudson County jumps into the lottery spotlight

Hudson County is holding its own, too. On November 21, 2025, Topshelf Liquor at 613 Elm Street in Kearny sold a $5 EMERALD 5X ticket that hit for a $155,000 top prize.

Why New Jersey’s “mom-and-pop” stores keep winning

When I reported on that “1 in 2 trillion” win last week, I mentioned my strategy: buy tickets from the small, mom-and-pop shops instead of the big chains. Well, I’m doubling down on that—places like Fischer Bay Exxon in Toms River, Lucky 7 Deli in Lakehurst, and Topshelf Liquor in Kearny are calling my name.

At this point, I’m thinking if I just walk into one of these little Jersey joints, a winning ticket might finally jump off the counter and hit me for a change.

