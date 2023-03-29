🚨 A man defended his Yorkshire terrier against a loose pitbull, police say

🚨 Both dog owners are facing charges

🚨 Video appears to show the man slamming the pitbull on the ground

KEARNY — Two dog owners are facing charges after a loose pit bull attacked and severely injured a Yorkshire terrier.

Police say Joel Perez, 43, was walking his dog on Elm Street in Kearny near the high school around 11:20 p.m. on March 18 when the pit bull pounced, News 12 New Jersey reported. The pit bull forcefully bit the small terrier leaving it bloodied and suffering from liver damage. The terrier required surgery for its wounds.

Disturbing Ring camera video posted by The Observer appears to show a man, identified as Perez, then lifting the pit bull with both hands above his head and slamming the animal onto the road. He did it a second time before onlookers shouted for him to stop.

(Ring camera video via The Observer on Youtube) A man identified as Joel Perez lifts a pit bull before slamming it on 3/18/2023. (Ring camera video via The Observer on Youtube) loading...

A parked car blocked the camera's view, making it difficult to tell whether the attack had already ended before he threw the pit bull onto the pavement.

Perez is charged with fourth-degree animal cruelty. News 12 NJ reported he has been released pending a hearing in Hudson County Superior Court next week.

The pit bull's owner has been identified as Peggy Andrade, according to the report. She faces two charges for a dog not on a leash in public and for a loose dog. Her court appearance will be in municipal court.

(Google Maps/Townsquare Media) (Google Maps/Townsquare Media) loading...

WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT

Video of the dog being slammed onto the pavement is available on Youtube here via The Observer. The video and sound may be disturbing.

More pleasant images of happier animals are available below.

Even more cutest pets in New Jersey — 2023 We asked for the cutest pets — and we got 'em! Here are some more of all the furry, scaly, feathery and wrinkly friends in the Garden State. We've announced our winner here.

Rick Rickman is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at richard.rickman@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Biggest NJ company layoff notices in 2022 and 2023 In some cases, workers may be offered back their jobs or transfers to different locations.

Here’s a look at more than a dozen of the biggest announcements within two years.