I hope you’re hungry, Hudson County, because the ever-growing, fast-casual restaurant, Honeygrow, just had it’s official opening in Kearny.

The brand is known for its customizable stir-fry dishes, salads, and "honeybars" (their fruit/ dessert cups).

Why is the restaurant called Honeygrow?

Their name, “Honeygrow” stems from their goal of “honest eating and growing local,” so you can expect deliciously fresh and local ingredients when you order.

You can personalize your order with their unique menu.

Choose a protein (steak, chicken, tofu, shrimp, egg, turkey meatballs) with rice noodles, egg white noodles, whole wheat noodles, or a salad base of romaine, kale, or arugula.

After that you can opt for various sauces, garnishes, veggies, and toppings to really make your order your own.

New Honeygrow open in Kearny, NJ

In a press release, the Founder and CEO of Honeygrow, Justin Rosenberg, expressed his joy that the chain is continuing to expand in the Garden State.

It is an exciting moment to mark the 10th honeygrow location in New Jersey with the opening of our Kearny restaurant.

Since opening our Hoboken location in 2015, we’ve been a part of the northern New Jersey community for over ten years, and we’re excited for more restaurants to come!

They are on track to reach about 70 total locations by the end of 2025.

The newest location is nestled right in the Kearny Plaza Shopping Center, including BJ’s Wholesale Club, LA Fitness, Target, and ShopRite.

Honeygrow restaurant can be found at 190 Passaic Ave, Unit 5 in Kearny, NJ.

Take a look at their full menu on their website.

