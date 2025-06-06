🔻NJ school staffer accused of flashing girls

A 36-year-old computer support staffer at a Hudson County charter school has been accused of exposing his genitals to two students and asking for sexual acts.

Omer Sogutcu, of Garfield was charged with two counts each of second-degree sexual assault by contact and third-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

The alleged offenses happened in October at Hudson Arts and Science Middle School, where Sogutcu is as an IT professional.

Two female students younger than 13 reported the alleged behavior by Sogutcu, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

Sogutcu was arrested on Thursday at the charter school’s district office in Fair Lawn.

He was taken to Hudson County Jail, pending a first court appearance.

The Hudson Arts and Science School, as a collective, serves about 846 students in grades K-8.

Teacher at different Hudson County charter school arrested last year

A teacher was similarly arrested last year at a different, unaffiliated charter school in Hudson County.

Steven Gordon was working as a health and physical education teacher at University Academy Charter High School in Jersey City.

He was arrested and accused of inappropriate contact with a juvenile student in May 2024.

In February, Gordon pleaded guilty to a lesser charge.

Including Sogutcu and Gordon, at least 17 educators, coaches or school support staffers have been arrested since last year.

