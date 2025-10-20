🚨Two men are accused of stealing a retired judge’s Mercedes from his Kearny home

KEARNY — Two men have been charged after police say they stole a car from a retired judge's home early Friday morning and led police on a chase.

Kearny police said the pair broke into two homes and stole a 2021 Mercedes AMG from one of them. It was located in Union during an attempted residential burglary several hours later.

The vehicle was then tracked to Newark where an attempt to put the car on surveillance by Kearny police became a multi-agency pursuit that ended with a crash.

Retired judge describes terrifying early-morning break-in

Faroq K. Esannason, 20, of the Avenel section of Woodbridge, and Zymeir S. Gilmer, 22, of Newark, ran away but were caught by police with a handgun loaded with a high-capacity magazine, officials said. In the car, police found items taken from one of the homes.

Retired judge Ken Lindenfelser told ABC 7 Eyewitness News that he heard his car door close at 4:30 a.m. and watched someone drive his car away while another car followed it. Police told said the thieves had stolen the key from his bedroom dresser while he slept.

