🚨A 45-year-old man died after being shot with an arrow in Kearny

🚨The suspect barricaded himself for 18 hours, allegedly setting multiple fires

🚨The victim was his family's sole source of income

KEARNY — A man who police say fired an arrow at a man Saturday who later died barricaded himself inside a house for 18 hours and set two fires before his arrest.

Acting Hudson County Prosecutor Wayne Mello said Pablo Criollo, 45, of Harrison was found with an arrow in his back lying on the ground in the area of Kearny Avenue and Johnston Avenue around 6:45 p.m. Criollo was pronounced dead at University Hospital in Newark.

A “person of interest” identified as Oscar Feijoo, 44, of Kearny barricaded himself inside his home on Kearny Avenue when police tried to question him. The Hudson County Regional SWAT team was called in and remained outside the home until 5 a.m. when several fires were set, according to Mello.

Family mourns victim, launches GoFundMe

As firefighters from several communities responded, Feijoo remained inside the house. Around 1 p.m. he came out of the house holding knives and was arrested. He was charged with murder, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and aggravated arson.

Criollo's stepdaughter Azul Attanasio created a GoFundMe campaign that collected ov Attanasio said Criollo came to the U.S. from Ecuador and also had a 6-year-old daughter. He came to the U.S. 16 years ago from Ecuador and was his family's sole source of income.

