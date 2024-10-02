Paterson, NJ cop arrested twice in 3 months on disturbing charges
☑️ Officer Valentin Torres and another suspect punched a victim
☑️ Torres was found with a stolen handgun
☑️ Torres was charged with DUI after leaving a bar
PATERSON — A city police officer who prosecutors say was part of a brutal assault faces weapons and conspiracy charges after being arrested for the second time since August.
Officer Valentin Torres, 33, and Jonathan Cristobal went to the Mancora Lounge on Prospect Street around 2 a.m. on Aug. 23 to assault an individual, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes said.
Cristobal handed his handgun to the off-duty Torres before punching the victim in the face, knocking out several teeth, officials said.
Prosecutors said that during the assault, Torres kept the gun in his front waistband and at one point pulled it out and held it in his right hand.
After the beating, Cristobal walked away while Officer Torres drove from the scene, officials said. Torres was soon stopped by Paterson police and charged with driving under the influence. The officer had a loaded 9mm semi-automatic handgun that had been reported stolen out of North Carolina, police said.
He was not charged in connection to the bar assault until he was arrested again on Wednesday, Oct. 2, on charges of second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon, second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, second-degree conspiracy to commit aggravated assault and third-degree receiving stolen property.
Cristobal was arrested on Sept. 13 and charged with aggravated assault and second-degree certain persons not to possess firearms.
Valdes did not disclose the relationship between Cristobal, Torres and the victim or a reason for the assault.
ALSO READ: School bus, car crash in Trenton leaves trail of destruction
Praise in April
According to the Monarca Chapter of Lambda Sigma Upsilon Latino Fraternity on Instagram, Valentin was recognized in April by the department for his role in the arrest two juveniles who robbed a teenage girl at knifepoint.
"Congratulations to Brother Valentin and his colleague and thank you both for continuously being role models in your community," the post said.
ALSO READ: NJ golf course giving out free rounds on 'Mammo Mondays'
Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom
These are the most and least expensive toll roads in the U.S.
Gallery Credit: Mike Brant
These 11 NJ schools are Blue Ribbon winners this year
Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt
21 top spots to take a first-time visitor to New Jersey
Gallery Credit: Jen Ursillo