NJ golf course giving out free rounds on ‘Mammo Mondays’

VERNON — A golf course in Sussex County plans to reward players who are checking in on their own health.

Every Monday in October is a "Mammo Monday" at the Great Gorge Golf Club.

Through the new promotion, any golfer that brings proof of a recent mammogram — or proof of an upcoming appointment for a breast X-ray — will receive a voucher for a future complimentary round of golf.

"This campaign is not just about playing golf — it's about playing a part in the fight against breast cancer," said David Killin, general manager of the golf club. "Our hope is to inspire guests and the wider community to stay proactive about their health."

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. According to American Cancer Society, breast cancer is the most common cancer diagnosed among women in the United States. Behind only lung cancer, it's the second leading cause of cancer death among women.

The golf club is also hosting various events throughout October, with proceeds from a hole-in-one contest going to local breast cancer awareness organizations.

In addition, Great Gorge guests are encouraged to wear pink all month long to show their support for the cause.

The "Mammo Mondays" promotion at Great Gorge Golf Club begins on Oct. 7.

The site ran a similar campaign in 2023 for prostate cancer awareness, called "Get Your Putts Checked."

Great Gorge has three nine-hole courses. Guests can book a tee time for nine or 18 holes.

