‘Nation’s most hazardous site’ was in NJ: Look how far it’s come

A Gloucester County location that was once ranked as the country's most hazardous toxic waste site is no longer on a list of contaminated areas that need attention, thanks to decades of cleanup work.

Officials gathered at a park in Pitman on Tuesday, near the once-badly polluted Alcyon Lake, to celebrate the deletion of the Lipari Landfill from the Superfund National Priorities List.

According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the public and environment are safe, and the only work that needs to be done is ongoing monitoring and maintenance.

“The transformation of the Lipari Landfill site showcases the immensely positive impact the Superfund program can have in communities,” EPA Regional Administrator Garcia said during ceremonies at Betty Park. “For decades, the Lipari Landfill has been a household name in South Jersey, looming over the community of Pitman. Today, this once contaminated area is now a thriving community asset, setting a benchmark for other projects nationwide.”

The landfill was taking in chemical waste and industrial materials from 1958 until it was ordered to close by the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection in 1971. Contaminants from the operation, such as formaldehyde and paint thinner, seeped into nearby aquifers and marshlands, eventually leading to the closure of Alcyon Lake for recreational use.

Superfund cleanup

Pollution at Lipari and other toxic dumps spurred the idea for the Superfund program, which identifies and clears contaminated sites.

Today, Alcyon Lake and surrounding parks allow for fishing, boating, baseball, soccer, and more. There are playgrounds on site, as well as picnic facilities.

"By restoring this Superfund site, we are taking another important step forward to ensure the well-being of our residents and advance our mission of making New Jersey the best state to live and raise a family," said Gov. Phil Murphy.

To clean up the former landfill, the EPA constructed a slurry wall that contained contaminants underground. Cleanup efforts since the 1980s included the treatment of groundwater and the removal of harmful vapors from soil.

The landfill was placed on the national priorities list in 1983. At the time, it was ranked the top hazardous site, out of 546 across the nation.

