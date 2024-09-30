It came out of nowhere: Watch out for these hazards on NJ roads

⚫ In one year, drivers in NJ filed an estimated 30,000 animal collision claims

⚫ Deer mating season is October to Decembr

⚫ A neighboring state recorded the highest number of claims

Each year, drivers in New Jersey file tens of thousands of auto-insurance claims because they hit an animal.

The threat is only going to worsen as the calendar moves further into fall.

State Farm just released its annual research related to vehicle-animal collisions, which found that New Jersey ranks 24th in the nation for the number of claims (industry-wide, not only through State Farm). It's estimated that about 30,000 such claims were filed in New Jersey from July 1, 2023 to June 30, 2024.

Pennsylvania was at the top, with more than 150,000 claims, according to the research.

Drivers in New Jersey have a 1 in 224 chance of colliding with an animal while driving, according to the yearly report. The national risk is 1 in 128.

"Deer are the No. 1 animal that is hit," Dave Phillips, a spokesperson for State Farm, told New Jersey 101.5.

Rodents, dogs, raccoons, and coyotes have also been blamed for vehicle damage. And bears have become a bigger threat to vehicles of late, Phillips added.

SEE ALSO: NJ utility is lowering energy bills in October

According to State Farm's research, November records the greatest number of vehicle-animal collisions. In New Jersey, the period from October to December presents the greatest amount of deer activity, because it's mating season.

Drivers with comprehensive coverage on their vehicle can be reimbursed for damage done by an animal. Claims can range from a bumper scratch to a total loss.

Avoid a tragedy

State Farm offers the following tips this season:

🚩 Slow down in known animal crossing zones.

🚩 Dusk to dawn are high-risk times; use high beams when appropriate.

🚩 Don't swerve to avoid an animal. Brake firmly and stay in your lane.

🚩 Wear your seatbelt

In the event of a collision:

🚩 Move your vehicle to a safe place and turn on your hazard lights.

🚩 Document the scene with photos.

🚩 Stay away from the animal, which may try to protect itself.

🚩 Don't assume your vehicle is safe to drive; loo for leaking fluid, loose parts, and tire damage.

🚩 Contact your insurance company to file a claim.

