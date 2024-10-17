⚫ Cops received multiple robbery calls between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on the same day

⚫ Later, the suspect tried to flee when cops approached, police say

⚫ The suspect had been in prison until earlier this year

PATERSON — A man robbed six spots, attempted to flee from law enforcement, and assaulted a police officer ... all in the span of just a few hours, according to officials.

Newark resident Justin Rodriguez, 25, brandished a handgun during every robbery, making off with cash and sneakers, the Paterson Police Department said.

The majority of the crime spree occurred between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Oct. 6, according to police. Authorities received calls regarding six different robberies that occurred in the area of Summer St., 22nd Ave., Main St., Paterson, Ave., and McBride Ave.

In each case, it was reported that the individual had a gun and demanded valuables.

At around 1:50 p.m. the same day, officers were notified by police in Totowa that they had eyes on a vehicle and a man matching descriptions from the earlier robberies.

When officers approached the vehicle, Rodriguez attempted to run, according to police. In the process of being arrested, Rodriguez assaulted a Totowa cop, police said.

SEE ALSO: How to clear your record in New Jersey

A search of the vehicle uncovered a handgun with no serial number, and ammunition, police said.

“Our investigators quickly figured out that it was one person committing these robberies and coordinated efforts with neighboring jurisdictions to stop them,” said Patrick Murray, executive officer of the Paterson Police Department.

Rodriguez has been charged with:

⚫ Six counts of robbery

⚫ Six counts of unlawful possession of a handgun

⚫ Six counts of possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose

⚫ Six counts of unlawful possession of a weapon by a prior convicted felon

⚫ Two counts of possession of a weapon without a serial number

⚫ Two counts of possession of an extended magazine

⚫ Aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer

⚫ Resisting arrest

According to the New Jersey Department of Corrections, Rodriguez served time for robbery and threat of bodily injury. He was released from custody in January of this year.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

FBI's Top 5 Most Wanted violent fugitives in NJ The FBI currently lists more than two dozen fugitives with ties to New Jersey on their ‘most wanted list.’ These are the five most violent and dangerous suspects. Gallery Credit: Eric Scott