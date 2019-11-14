TOMS RIVER — The passenger killed alongside the driver in a Porsche that crashed into the second floor of an office building on Sunday will be laid to rest this weekend.

According to his obituary, 23-year-old Daniel V. Foley graduated from Toms River East High School and still was a township resident while working at the Brick Municipal Utilities Authority.

Foley is survived by his parents and sister along with many extended relatives, according to the family's remembrance, which said he will "forever live" in their hearts.

Viewing is set for Friday from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Timothy E. Ryan Home for Funerals at 995 Fischer Blvd.

A funeral Mass will be Saturday morning at Saint Justin’s Church, which is next door to the funeral home, followed by a private burial.

Foley's family asked that those looking to remember the young man consider donations to The Wounded Warriors Project.

The driver of the 2010 Porsche Boxster, 22-year-old Braden DeMartin, also of Toms River, is being laid to rest on Friday, after a morning funeral Mass at the same church.

Visitation hours for DeMartin's family are Thursday at the Kedz Funeral Home at 1123 Hooper Ave.

Authorities still are investigating the Nov. 10 crash, during which the car hit the center median on Hooper Avenue and then an embankment before coming to rest, upside down, inside the second floor of the Exit Elite Realty building.

There has been no official statement yet as to how fast the Porsche was traveling.

DeMartin's driving record, obtained by New Jersey 101.5 via an Open Public Records request, shows that his only violation was "improper use of multi light beams" in August 2016, a violation with no points. His license was in good standing," according to the Motor Vehicle Commission.

A GoFundMe page created to help with funeral expenses for both young men was close to reaching its $10,000 goal on Thursday.

With previous reporting by Dan Alexander

More from New Jersey 101.5: