Funeral arrangements for driver who crashed into 2nd floor

TOMS RIVER — The driver of the Porsche that crashed into the second floor of a Toms River building on Sunday morning will be buried on Friday.

Braden DeMartin, 22, of Toms River and passenger Dan Foley, 23, were found dead about 6:30 a.m. inside the red 2010 Porsche Boxster, which was lodged upside down inside the second floor of the Exit Elite Realty building, according to Toms River police spokeswoman Jillian Messina.

DeMartin and Foley had been heading north on Hooper Avenue toward Brick when DeMartin lost control of the car and hit the center median, continuing north and striking an embankment — sending the car into the building, according to Messina.

Authorities are still investigating the crash and haven't made any statement as to how fast the Porsche was going.

According to DeMartin's obituary, he was a graduate of Toms River High School East where he ran track and was on the golf team and graduated Rowan University with a BS in Bioinformatics.

He was a lifeguard at Toms River Fitness and Toms River Country Club and an Eagle Scout.

A viewing for DeMartin takes place Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Kedz Funeral Home, located at 1123 Hooper Ave. in Toms River. His funeral Mass is scheduled for Friday at 9:30 a.m. at St. Justin's Church, located at 975 Fisher Boulevard in Toms River.

In lieu of flowers his family, his requesting donations to the Boy Scouts of America, the Brick Animal Shelter or Toms River Regional Schools Authentic Science Research program.

No arrangements haveyet been announced for Daniel Foley.

A GoFundMe page created on Tuesday to help with funeral expenses for both raised more than $5,000 as of Wednesday morning.

Messina said the crash was still under investigation and would not say whether investigators had determined how fast the car was traveling.

DeMartin's driving record, obtained by New Jersey 101.5 via an Open Public Records request, shows that his only violation was "improper use of multi light beams" in August 2016, a violation with no points. His license was in good standing,"according to the Motor Vehicle Commission.

Car into a building on Hooper Avenue in Toms River (Vin Ebenau, Townsquare Media NJ)

