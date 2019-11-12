Driver who crashed Porsche on 2nd floor had no speeding violations

TOMS RIVER — The driver of the Porsche that went airborne and crashed into the second floor of a brickface building early Sunday morning, killing himself and his passenger, had a near-spotless driving record.

Braden DeMartin, 22, of Toms River, and passenger Dan Foley, 23, were found dead about 6:30 a.m. inside the red 2010 Porsche Boxster, which was lodged upside down inside the second floor of the Exit Elite Realty building.

DeMartin and Foley had been heading north on Hooper Avenue toward Brick when DeMartin lost control of the car and hit the center median, continuing north and striking an embankment — sending the car into the building, according toToms River police spokeswoman Jillian Messina. She said the crash was still under investigation and would not say whether investigators had determined how fast the car was traveling.

DeMartin's driving record obtained by New Jersey 101.5 via an Open Public Records request shows that his only violation was "improper use of multi light beams" in August 2016, a violation with no points. His license was "in good standing," according to the Motor Vehicle Commission.

Car into a building on Hooper Avenue in Toms River (Vin Ebenau, Townsquare Media NJ)

A friend of the victims, Cody Tchir, created a GoFundMe page on Tuesday to help with funeral expenses.

DeMartin's girlfriend, Kristen Aguiar, told NBC Philadelphia that he loved the Porsche, which had been a gift to commemorate his graduation from Rowan University.

Exit Realty building in Toms River after crash (Vin Ebenau, Townsquare Media NJ)

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

More from New Jersey 101.5