Girlfriend: Driver of Porsche that crashed into 2nd floor was joyriding

TOMS RIVER — The driver of a Porsche that went airborne into the second floor of a brick-face building Sunday — killing the driver and his passenger — was probably "joyriding," his girlfriend reportedly said.

Driver Braden DeMartin's girlfriend, Kristen Aguiar, told NJ.com the car was a gift from his father. She said the 22-year-old and his 23-year-old passenger, Dan Foley, both of Toms River, had been playing billiards at a place on Route 37 and went "joyriding" afterward — something she and DeMartin did frequently together.

Aguiar said she was supposed to be be with DeMartin, but fell asleep, according to the report. Her last text from DeMartin was around 1 a.m., she told NJ.com.

Aguiar posted a picture on her Facebook page of a tattoo she got on her chest memorializing DeMartin with his name, birth and death dates and the inscription "you'll always be my bubbe." She has not yet returned a message from New Jersey 101.5.

DeMartin and Foley were found dead by first responders at the building that houses Exit Elite Realty around 6:35 a.m, according to Toms River police spokeswoman Jillian Messina.

DeMartin's 2010 Porsche Boxster had been heading north on Hooper Avenue toward Brick when DeMartin lost control of the car and hit the center median, continuing north and striking an embankment — sending the car into the building, according to Messina.

She said the crash was still under investigation and would not disclose if investigators had determined how fast Porsche was traveling or the exact time of the crash.

Investigators were back at the crash scene Monday. A black tarp covered the entire corner of the building where the Porsche landed.

Tarp covers corner of house that was struck by Porsche (Vin Ebenau, Townsquare Media NJ)

