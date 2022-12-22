PARSIPPANY-TROY HILLS — Police nabbed three men accused of breaking into a township home after a neighbor called in the suspicious behavior.

Before 10 a.m. Tuesday, a resident along Beechwood Avenue saw two men wearing surgical-style masks approach a neighbor's house — one of them then entered through a window.

Responding officers found one man standing next to a 2007 Toyota Camry, near the intersection of Lake Shore Drive and Beechwood Avenue.

Police also found two men inside the home — items recovered from both of them were later confirmed to be stolen from inside.

All three men were taken to Parsippany-Troy Hills Police headquarters, during which one of them was also linked to several burglaries earlier in the fall.

John Gonzalez-Gutierrez, 26, of the Minotola area of Buena, was charged with third-degree counts of burglary and conspiracy to commit burglary.

Two New York residents, 25-year-old Jhojan Rodriguez-Alvarez and 19-year-old Santiago Castro, both of Queens, were each charged with third-degree counts of burglary, theft and conspiracy to commit burglary, as well as fourth-degree possession of burglary tools.

After further investigation, Castro was additionally charged in connection with four other burglaries in town over a three-day span, from Oct. 19 to 21.

He faced three counts each of third-degree burglary and theft of movable property, among other charges.

All three men were being held at Morris County jail, pending detention hearings.

Police urged citizens to continue to report “any and all suspicious activity” as “there are more crews operating throughout the state.”

Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com

