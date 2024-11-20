Panic as drones hover over NJ: Here’s what we know — NJ Top News

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Wednesday:

The National Insurance Crime Bureau releases annual vehicle theft ratings, and its latest data from 2023 is troubling news for Hyundai and Kia owners.

The Hyundai Elantra, Hyundai Sonata and Kia Optima round out the top three — all totaling more than 30,000 thefts around the nation. This ranking pumped the breaks on a years-long tendency for full-size pickups to take the lead, according to the not-for-profit organization.

New Jersey officials want homeowners to follow new regulations regarding fire safety, but doing so could be tedious.

At the same time, folks who rent out their homes will be required soon to make the new changes, if they want to follow the rules.

The New Jersey Department of Community Affairs announced on Monday that the state is updating its fire code regulations. The update takes effect in 2025.

Next year is shaping up to be an expensive one for Garden State drivers as the New Jersey Turnpike Authority officially joins a list of potential toll and fare hikes that will take effect in 2025.

It was never a matter of "if" tolls on the New Jersey Turnpike and Garden State Parkway would go up but rather "how much" as the authority has adopted an index approach to budgeting toll increases by a minimum of 3% each year. The process eliminates the need for public hearings.

WALL TOWNSHIP — An incident on the field during a high school playoff football game is being handled internally, according to reports.

A viral video taken during the Group 2 playoff final in Rumson between the Wall Township Crimson Knights and Rumson-Fair Haven Regional Bulldogs on Friday night shows a Wall player punching an opponent in the groin during a play. The punch sent the Bulldog to the ground as the brief clip showed.

Residents don't need to panic about drone activity they may have witnessed on Monday night, according to officials in Morris County.

The prosecutor's office, along with the police department and county sheriff, issued a joint statement to hopefully put an end to "rumors spreading on social media."

"We encourage the public to be mindful that what they read online may not be accurate," the statement reads.

So, what were they? Click the headline to read more.

