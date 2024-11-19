Is your landscaping a fire hazard? NJ makes major rule change

⚫ NJ is updating its fire code

New Jersey officials want homeowners to follow new regulations regarding fire safety, but doing so could be tedious.

At the same time, folks who rent out their homes will be required soon to make the new changes, if they want to follow the rules.

The New Jersey Department of Community Affairs announced on Monday that the state is updating its fire code regulations. The update takes effect in 2025.

The change targets the placement of mulch around homes. According to officials, the update is "in response to numerous fires involving mulch."

What's the new rule?

Starting on April 15, New Jersey's code will require a minimum of 18 inches of space between mulch beds and combustible building materials.

In other words, there needs to be at least a foot and a half of clearance between the mulch in your landscaping and the wood frame of a home. This separation would also be needed from wood decks and porches.

According to officials, landscaping mulch has become a more popular choice for both residential and commercial ground cover. But its use comes with risks, particularly during dry spells like the one impacting New Jersey right now.

“Wood-based mulch is combustible and may be challenging to extinguish once it ignites," said Lou Kilmer, chief of the Division of Fire Safety's Bureau of Fire Code Enforcement. "Fires can often smolder undetected for a period of time, leading to delayed responses, which can cause them to grow larger and cause more damage if left unchecked. That is why it is essential to maintain safety precautions to prevent a fire outbreak.”

The new space requirement is also mandated between mulched areas and designated smoking areas in the state.

New Jersey encourages residents to get rid of mulch altogether, and perhaps replace it with decorative stone.

New Jersey fire officials advise residents to wet their mulch when there has been little to no rain.

DCA says standard homes are exempt from the regulations, as well as many townhouses. But the Division of Fire Safety still recommends that homeowners follow these rules for their own good.

