Car makes and models most likely to be stolen

🚗Tens of thousands of car thefts in 2023

🚗Owners of two different car brands were at particular risk in 2023

🚗One manufacturer makes the list four separate times

The National Insurance Crime Bureau releases annual vehicle theft ratings, and its latest data from 2023 is troubling news for Hyundai and Kia owners.

The Hyundai Elantra, Hyundai Sonata and Kia Optima round out the top three — all totaling more than 30,000 thefts around the nation. This ranking pumped the breaks on a years-long tendency for full-size pickups to take the lead, according to the not-for-profit organization.

Car thief Credit: djedzura loading...

The Kia Sportage and the Ford F150 Series Pickup made the list, but barely, both totaling less than 15,000 thefts in 2023.

Kia is featured a total of four times on the list — the vehicle maker with the most mentions.

More than 16,600 vehicles were stolen throughout New Jersey in 2023, according to data from the New Jersey Attorney General's Office. While that figure is an increase over 2022, the state actually would have seen a decrease of about 10% if Hyundai and Kia were removed from the statistics.

KIA logo AP Photo/Lee Jin-man loading...

So, what led to the latest numbers? The not-for-profit organization cites the power of social media to spread trends on break-in techniques. The Associated Press echoed the impact of “performance crime” though outlets like TikTok providing a step-by-step on how to gain control of a vehicle by using USB cables.

SEE MORE: People in NJ are warned not to visit these dangerous places

“These rankings highlight the persistent threat of vehicle theft across the country. NICB works with law enforcement agencies and industry partners to deploy advanced technologies and strategies to combat vehicle theft from organized criminal networks and individuals. Even as we work to deter crime, it is crucial for owners to remain vigilant and take proactive measures to protect their vehicles,” National Insurance Crime Bureau President and CEO David J. Glawe said in the release.

It's possible that when numbers for 2024 are released, things will be better.

In February 2023, Kia and Hyundai announced they had developed theft deterrent software for their vehicles that "lack an immobilizer." It's being provided for free to vehicle owners who reach out for the fix

Top vehicle make and models stolen in 2023:

#10 – Kia Sportage: 15,749

#9 – Ford F150 Series Pickup: 15,852

#8 – Kia Forte: 16,209

#7 – Honda Civic: 19,858

#6 – Honda Accord: 20,895

#5 – Kia Soul: 21,001

#4 – Chevrolet Silverado 1500: 23,721

#3 – Kia Optima: 30,204

#2 – Hyundai Sonata: 42,813

#1 – Hyundai Elantra: 48,445

Advice from the professionals

Park in well-lit areas

Close, lock windows

Never keep keys in vehicle

Never leave vehicle running when not inside

Report a stolen vehicle as soon as possible

Put valuables in the trunk or glove box (if you have to)

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

21 top spots to take a first-time visitor to New Jersey Someone from out-of-state, or maybe even out of the country, is visiting New Jersey for the first time. Where do you take them? After grabbing a bagel and before chowing down on a slice of Jersey pizza, be sure to treat your out-of-town guest to a day in the Garden State with some of these places in mind. Gallery Credit: Jen Ursillo