New Jersey is absolutely full of things to do. It doesn't matter the time of year, our little state packs quite a punch when it comes to amazing fun and activities.

Take the street fairs, for example. It is one of the most consistent outdoor activities in The Great Garden State. Not only can you count on them year in and year out, but we probably have more of them happening here than almost any other state.

Of course, outdoor events are great. But what happens when the weather isn't in our favor? What do we do then? Not to worry.

There's no better way to spend an extreme weather day than indoors. Whether it's intense temps, tons of rain, or more, exploring everything New Jersey has to offer from inside a perfectly climate-controlled space is the way to go.

But even with nicer weather, heading indoors for part of the day is still definitely something those in The Garden State should consider doing. In the case of this particular attraction, everyone in New Jersey should try it at least once.

One of NJ's coolest attractions that's impossible to see Forced to close due to the pandemic, this awesome attraction made a comeback in the fall of 2023.

The Touch Tunnel

No, the photos from above aren't from an actual trip into the touch tunnel, but they are an accurate representation of what you'll see when trying to find your way out and to the other side.

It's truly amazing how much you'll remember about this particular attraction without ever actually seeing any part of it. With the exception of where you go in and when you get to the end, you're thrown into complete darkness.

Trust me, you'll remember the experience. You can learn more about the touch tunnel experience here.

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 Sunday morning host Mike Brant.