Old Bridge man drove drunk and killed 2 women in crash, cops say

OLD BRIDGE — A 23-year-old township man has been charged with driving drunk and killing two people early Saturday morning.

Tristan R. Rodriguez was driving an Acura on Englishtown Road about 3:50 a.m. when he slammed into the back of the pickup in front of the JCP&L building, prosecutors said.

His passenger, 29-year-old township resident Krystal C. Diaz, and a 17-year-old girl in the pickup were pronounced dead at the scene.

Rodriguez and the 20-year-old driver of the pickup were hospitalized.

Rodriguez was charged with two counts of second-degree vehicular homicide and one count of fourth-degree assault by auto.

New Jersey 101.5 did not know whether Rodriguez had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Prosecutors did not release the name of the teenage victim on Saturday night.

