Offshore wind projects cancelled — NJ Top News

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Wednesday:

In what amounts to a huge defeat of Gov. Phil Murphy's green energy agenda, Danish developer Orsted has canceled all wind project development off the coast of new Jersey.

Citing "supply chain challenges, project delays, and rising interest rates" company officials released a statement Tuesday night announcing they would "cease development of Ocean Wind 1 and Ocean Wind 2" off the coast of New Jersey.

He's got a tax-and-spend reputation but Gov. Murphy's office insists that his partying-on-public-dime era is over.

Politico New Jersey is reporting that Murphy spent state funds attending a Taylor Swift concert at MetLife Stadium. He also spent thousands of dollars on other entertainment at the venue in East Rutherford.

After the expenses were exposed, Murphy's office insisted that the state Democratic Party was supposed to have reimbursed them.

STAFFORD — One person was killed in a house explosion that left a gaping hole in the roof early Tuesday morning

Homeowner Kevin Thomas, 45, was found on the front lawn of the single-story house on Neptune Drive with severe injuries to his upper torso, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer. Thomas was taken to Temple University Hospital in Philadelphia where he later died.

MEDFORD — There were some scary moments at Burlington County Institute of Technology Monday afternoon after a man parked his van out front and then tried to get into the school, officials said.

Classes were done for the day when Gregory T. Nicholas, 34, tried several entrances to get inside, according to Medford police, who were called when he refused to leave.

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A teenager was found unconscious during a house party over the weekend and now a township woman has been charged.

According to police records obtained by BreakingAC, Saundra McCarthy, 46, was charged with child endangerment, and making alcohol available to minors.

Police were called to the home on Boston Avenue Saturday night just after 9 p.m. for a report of loud music, and possible underage drinking

