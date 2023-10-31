Suspicious man in white van arrested in NJ school incident

🔴 A man tried to get inside the school, police said

🔴 He refused to leave, officials said

🔴 A K9 dog was used to investigate his van

MEDFORD — There were some scary moments at Burlington County Institute of Technology Monday afternoon after a man parked his van out front and then tried to get into the school, officials said.

Classes were done for the day when Gregory T. Nicholas, 34, tried several entrances to get inside, according to Medford police, who were called when he refused to leave.

Officers detained Nicholas and brought in a K9 to check the van. The K9 detected potential explosives inside the van leading to the building’s evacuation around 4 p.m.

A search of the van by police and a robot found “no threat within the school or within the building,” according to police. The State Police bomb squad was also standing by.

Aeral view of the Burlington County Institute of Technology in Medford Aeral view of the Burlington County Institute of Technology in Medford (6 ABC Action News via YouTube) loading...

Why did suspect want to enter school?

Nicholas was charged with causing public alarm and possession of a weapon on school property when police said he had a knife.

Police are investigating why Gregory wanted to enter the school.

Superintendent Chris Nagy said he was grateful for the quick response of Medford police.

Approximately 900 students attend classes at the school.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

NOPE! 5 reasons unlimited PTO simply isn't worth it It's been a growing trend among companies, but is the benefit really worth it? Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

All the NJ candidates endorsed by Bill Spadea in this election Election 2023: Here's a list of the 80+ candidates that New Jersey 101.5 morning host Bill Spadea is campaigning for this year . Click the link for more information on each. Gallery Credit: Bill Spadea