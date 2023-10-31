NJ mom charged with hosting wild underage house party

🚨 An EHT mom was charged for hosting a party with alcohol and minors present

🚨 A teenager was found unconscious at the party

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A teenager was found unconscious during a house party over the weekend and now a township woman has been charged.

According to police records obtained by BreakingAC, Saundra McCarthy, 46, was charged with child endangerment, and making alcohol available to minors.

Police were called to the home on Boston Avenue Saturday night just after 9 p.m. for a report of loud music, and possible underage drinking.

About 200 juveniles were seen leaving the party as police arrived, according to the report. Several empty bottles of alcoholic beverages and red Solo cups were also found both inside the residence and around the outside of the property.

While police were on the scene, an 18-year-old man fell unconscious in the home’s kitchen and an ambulance was called, the report said.

McCarthy told the officers she planned on hosting a party for her daughter and her friends but did not expect the massive number of kids to show up.

