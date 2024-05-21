NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tue 5/21
Advisories
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Winds
|From the Southwest
5 - 12 mph (Gust 17 mph)
4 - 10 knots (Gust 15 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|58° - 65°
(Normal 58° - 68°)
|Air Temperature
|61° - 83°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:34am - 8:12pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Tue 7:04a
|Low
Tue 1:07p
|High
Tue 7:24p
|Low
Wed 1:51a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 6:38a
|Low
Tue 12:31p
|High
Tue 6:58p
|Low
Wed 1:15a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 6:52a
|Low
Tue 12:43p
|High
Tue 7:12p
|Low
Wed 1:27a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 6:34a
|Low
Tue 12:35p
|High
Tue 6:54p
|Low
Wed 1:19a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Tue 5:12a
|High
Tue 10:44a
|Low
Tue 5:12p
|High
Tue 11:04p
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Tue 6:55a
|Low
Tue 1:04p
|High
Tue 7:17p
|Low
Wed 1:53a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Tue 9:51a
|Low
Tue 4:46p
|High
Tue 10:11p
|Low
Wed 5:30a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Tue 7:46a
|Low
Tue 1:35p
|High
Tue 8:12p
|Low
Wed 2:29a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 6:40a
|Low
Tue 12:39p
|High
Tue 7:03p
|Low
Wed 1:28a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Tue 7:04a
|Low
Tue 1:00p
|High
Tue 7:33p
|Low
Wed 1:53a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 6:47a
|Low
Tue 12:44p
|High
Tue 7:07p
|Low
Wed 1:34a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Tue 7:51a
|Low
Tue 1:41p
|High
Tue 8:12p
|Low
Wed 2:27a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt this afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 3 seconds and E 3 ft at 8 seconds. Areas of fog early this morning, then patchy fog late this morning and afternoon. Vsby 1 NM or less, increasing to 1 to 3 NM late this morning and afternoon.
TONIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 4 seconds and E 2 ft at 9 seconds.
WED: SW winds around 10 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 4 seconds and E 2 ft at 9 seconds.
WED NIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 5 seconds and E 2 ft at 8 seconds.
THU: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 5 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.
THU NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 6 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds. Showers likely with a chance of tstms.
FRI: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.
FRI NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers and tstms after midnight.
SAT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of tstms in the morning. A chance of showers.
SAT NIGHT: E winds around 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
5 Fantastic Dog-Friendly Beaches in New Jersey
Great Jersey Shore Beaches Snubbed On The Top 50 Best Beach Towns List
5 reasons why local summer at the Jersey Shore is overrated
Gallery Credit: Mike Brant