NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tue 5/21

Yellow flag flies in Bradley Beach (Joe Hewes)

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning

Rip Current RiskModerate
Waves1 - 3 feet
WindsFrom the Southwest
5 - 12 mph (Gust 17 mph)
4 - 10 knots (Gust 15 knots)
Ocean Temperature58° - 65°
(Normal 58° - 68°)
Air Temperature61° - 83°
Sunrise/Sunset5:34am - 8:12pm
UV Index8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Tue 7:04a		Low
Tue 1:07p		High
Tue 7:24p		Low
Wed 1:51a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 6:38a		Low
Tue 12:31p		High
Tue 6:58p		Low
Wed 1:15a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 6:52a		Low
Tue 12:43p		High
Tue 7:12p		Low
Wed 1:27a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 6:34a		Low
Tue 12:35p		High
Tue 6:54p		Low
Wed 1:19a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Tue 5:12a		High
Tue 10:44a		Low
Tue 5:12p		High
Tue 11:04p
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Tue 6:55a		Low
Tue 1:04p		High
Tue 7:17p		Low
Wed 1:53a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Tue 9:51a		Low
Tue 4:46p		High
Tue 10:11p		Low
Wed 5:30a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Tue 7:46a		Low
Tue 1:35p		High
Tue 8:12p		Low
Wed 2:29a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 6:40a		Low
Tue 12:39p		High
Tue 7:03p		Low
Wed 1:28a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Tue 7:04a		Low
Tue 1:00p		High
Tue 7:33p		Low
Wed 1:53a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 6:47a		Low
Tue 12:44p		High
Tue 7:07p		Low
Wed 1:34a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Tue 7:51a		Low
Tue 1:41p		High
Tue 8:12p		Low
Wed 2:27a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt this afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 3 seconds and E 3 ft at 8 seconds. Areas of fog early this morning, then patchy fog late this morning and afternoon. Vsby 1 NM or less, increasing to 1 to 3 NM late this morning and afternoon.

TONIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 4 seconds and E 2 ft at 9 seconds.

WED: SW winds around 10 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 4 seconds and E 2 ft at 9 seconds.

WED NIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 5 seconds and E 2 ft at 8 seconds.

THU: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 5 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 6 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds. Showers likely with a chance of tstms.

FRI: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers and tstms after midnight.

SAT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of tstms in the morning. A chance of showers.

SAT NIGHT: E winds around 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

