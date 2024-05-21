NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tue 5/21

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning

Rip Current Risk Moderate Waves 1 - 3 feet Winds From the Southwest

5 - 12 mph (Gust 17 mph)

4 - 10 knots (Gust 15 knots) Ocean Temperature 58° - 65°

(Normal 58° - 68°) Air Temperature 61° - 83° Sunrise/Sunset 5:34am - 8:12pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Tue 7:04a Low

Tue 1:07p High

Tue 7:24p Low

Wed 1:51a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 6:38a Low

Tue 12:31p High

Tue 6:58p Low

Wed 1:15a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 6:52a Low

Tue 12:43p High

Tue 7:12p Low

Wed 1:27a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 6:34a Low

Tue 12:35p High

Tue 6:54p Low

Wed 1:19a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Tue 5:12a High

Tue 10:44a Low

Tue 5:12p High

Tue 11:04p BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Tue 6:55a Low

Tue 1:04p High

Tue 7:17p Low

Wed 1:53a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Tue 9:51a Low

Tue 4:46p High

Tue 10:11p Low

Wed 5:30a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Tue 7:46a Low

Tue 1:35p High

Tue 8:12p Low

Wed 2:29a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 6:40a Low

Tue 12:39p High

Tue 7:03p Low

Wed 1:28a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Tue 7:04a Low

Tue 1:00p High

Tue 7:33p Low

Wed 1:53a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 6:47a Low

Tue 12:44p High

Tue 7:07p Low

Wed 1:34a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Tue 7:51a Low

Tue 1:41p High

Tue 8:12p Low

Wed 2:27a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt this afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 3 seconds and E 3 ft at 8 seconds. Areas of fog early this morning, then patchy fog late this morning and afternoon. Vsby 1 NM or less, increasing to 1 to 3 NM late this morning and afternoon.

TONIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 4 seconds and E 2 ft at 9 seconds.

WED: SW winds around 10 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 4 seconds and E 2 ft at 9 seconds.

WED NIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 5 seconds and E 2 ft at 8 seconds.

THU: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 5 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 6 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds. Showers likely with a chance of tstms.

FRI: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers and tstms after midnight.

SAT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of tstms in the morning. A chance of showers.

SAT NIGHT: E winds around 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

