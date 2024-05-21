Council President enters Eagle Scout Hall of Fame
Although I was never a Cub Scout or Boy Scout, I've always appreciated the tradition, patriotism, and community commitment of this great organization. As a former US Marine reservist, I appreciate everyone who wears a uniform to stand up for something bigger than themselves.
The Eagle Scout program offers an incredible opportunity for young people to learn American values and help carry on some great traditions that strengthen our communities.
My good friend Tim Ring who is the new council President in Bridgewater, and his brother Bobby, were honored with a selection into the Eagle Scout Hall of Fame at the annual Eagle Scout banquet at the Olde Mill Inn in Basking Ridge, Somerset County.
It was a great night and I appreciate all the young people who knew me, mainly because they had to listen to me for years when mom and dad drove them to school with my show on the radio. Sorry guys, and you're welcome.
