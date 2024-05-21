National retailer with 50 NJ locations pledges to cut prices

Discount retailer Target, which operates 51 stores in New Jersey, has announced that it will be cutting prices on 5,000 items, with 1,500 cut immediately.

We know consumers are feeling pressured to make the most of their budget, and Target is here to help them save more," said Rick Gomez, executive vice president and chief food, essentials and beauty officer, Target. "Our teams work hard to deliver great value every day, and these new lower prices across thousands of items will add up to additional big savings for the millions of consumers that shop Target each week for their everyday needs.

Price reductions will be found across dozens of national brands and popular Target owned brands like Good & Gather and Everspring in key departments such as food and beverage, household essentials, health and beauty products and more.

Target, Monmouth Junction (Google maps) Target, Monmouth Junction (Google maps) loading...

New prices will be reflected in-store with easy-to-see red tags, as well as online at Target.com and the Target app.

Target is the latest retailer to announce price cuts; some of the others include:

⚫ Walmart…with over 4,600 stores nationwide, they have announced roll backs across all departments, including groceries

⚫ Aldi…Aldi says it is passing over $100 million in savings to customers through Labor Day on over 250 items

⚫ Ikea…the Swedish furniture store announced price cuts; price cuts vary by country, but Ikea said it is reducing the prices on thousands of products. The aim is to restore prices to inflation-adjusted pre-pandemic levels by the end of 2025.

⚫ Michael’s…the arts and crafts store is cutting prices on 5,000 items ranging from 15% on markers to 40% on t-shirts.

LOOK: 50 Beloved Retail Chains That No Longer Exist Stac ﻿ ker takes a look at 50 major retail chains that no longer exist and the reasons for their demise. Gallery Credit: Madison Troyer

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.