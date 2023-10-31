🔥 The explosion was at a house in Stafford Township

🔥 A male was hospitalized with serious injuries

🔥 The cause of the explosion is under investigation

STAFFORD — One person was injured in a house explosion that left a gaping hole in the roof early Tuesday morning

A male was found on the front lawn of the single-story house on Neptune Drive with severe injuries. He was taken to Temple University Hospital in Philadelphia, according to township police.

Police would not disclose the nature of his injuries.

Damage caused by the blast in Stafford

The explosion also caused a structure fire and blew out most of the windows in the house. Neighboring homes in the Ocean Acres neighborhood were also evacuated.

Police would not disclose the identity of the victim or say if anyone else was at the house.

Stafford police and the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office are investigating the cause of the explosion.

4th New Jersey house explosion this year

It is the fourth reported house explosion in New Jersey this year.

Five people were hospitalized when a West Milford house exploded in late September.

Earlier in the month, a Washington Township house in Gloucester County blew up as a man tried to refill a lighter.

Two children and two adults were killed in a Buena house explosion in August. Authorities found a large amount of firework-making material.

A house on Oak Avenue in Stafford was obliterated by an explosion in 2015. The cause was determined to be a leaking and cracked second gas main running parallel to a water main going into the basement utility room

House on Neptune Drive in Stafford after an explosion 10/31/23 House on Neptune Drive in Stafford after an explosion 10/31/23 (Stafford Township police) loading...

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

