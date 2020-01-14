Ocean County teen will be tried as adult in killing of his mother

TOMS RIVER — A Manchester teen charged with murdering his mother in front of his younger brother will be tried as an adult.

Margarita Diaz, 44, was found stabbed to death at the Deer Chase Professional Park on Route 37 in Toms River on Aug. 7.

Her son, Edgar Diaz, was arrested and charged at the time as a juvenile.

Billhimer announced Tuesday that Diaz had voluntarily waived jurisdiction of the case from Family Court to Criminal Court and will be prosecuted as an adult.

Edgar Diaz attacked his mother, stabbed her with a knife and slammed her head into the pavement outside their vehicle parked at the medical office complex in front of his younger brother, according to Billhimer. Police received a call about an assault and found Margaita Diaz in the parking lot at 8:40 p.m., the prosecutor said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Billhimer did not reveal what led to the attack.

Edgar Diaz was arrested on Aug. 13 and has been held at the Ocean County Juvenile Detention Center. He is also charged with possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose (specifically a knife) and unlawful possession of a weapon.

