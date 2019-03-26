Ocean County duo busted for dealing heroin and cocaine, cops say

TOMS RIVER — While busting a drug deal in a grocery store parking lot last week, police found heroin and cocaine in an SUV along with a machete and loaded flare gun, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer.

Zachary Lockwood, 20, of Toms River, and Brittany Serovinski, 21, of Brick, both face multiple drug possession charges. Lockwood also was charged with resisting arrest and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

On Friday, detectives saw Lockwood and Serovinski in a 2002 Blue Ford Explorer in the lot at ShopRite on Route 37, sell drugs to a woman later identified as 35-year-old Nicole Davison, of Waretown, Billhimer said.

Lockwood, in the driver’s seat, began to reach into the center console and behind the seat as detectives approached the SUV, police said. He resisted arrest and caused injury to one of the detectives, who required treatment at the scene, according to Billhimer.

A search of the vehicle found a loaded flair gun and a large machete, along with about 200 individual dosage units of heroin and quantities of cocaine, police said.

Lockwood was charged with Distribution of Cocaine in a Quantity Less than One-half Ounce; Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Distribute in a Quantity Less than One-half Ounce; Possession of Heroin with Intent to Distribute in a Quantity Less than One-half Ounce; Possession of Cocaine; Possession of Heroin; Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of a Controlled Dangerous Substance Offense; Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose and Resisting Arrest. Lockwood is in the Ocean County jail pending a detention hearing.

Serovinski was charged with Distribution of Cocaine in a Quantity Less than One-half Ounce; Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Distribute in a Quantity Less than One-half Ounce; Possession of Heroin with Intent to Distribute in a Quantity Less than One-half Ounce; Possession of Heroin; and Possession of Cocaine.

Davison was charged with possession of cocaine. Both Serovinski and Davison were released, pending a future court date.

