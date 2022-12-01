$1,000 reward offered in North Plainfield, NJ Halloween hit-and-run
NORTH PLAINFIELD — Crime Stoppers of Somerset County on Wednesday announced that up to $1,000 could be awarded to anyone who comes forward with information leading to the arrest of those responsible for a trick-or-treating pedestrian incident.
As indicated in a release from the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office on Thursday, no identification of any suspects has been made a month after the hit-and-run at the intersection of Mountain Avenue and Jeffries Place in North Plainfield just before 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 31, Halloween night.
A 21-year-old woman and 7-year-old boy, according to prosecutors, both had to be taken to a trauma center for treatment of serious injuries.
After interviewing witnesses, authorities have said they believe the vehicle that hit the pair was a gold or dark-colored sedan that left the scene at a high rate of speed via Mountain Avenue westbound.
The prosecutor's office said the investigation is continuing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office at 908-231-7100, the North Plainfield Police Department at 908-769-2937, or the STOPit app with access code SOMERSETNJ.
Somerset County Crime Stoppers are also accepting anonymous tips at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477).
Patrick Lavery is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at patrick.lavery@townsquaremedia.com
