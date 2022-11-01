2 hospitalized after Halloween hit-and-run in North Plainfield, NJ

NORTH PLAINFIELD — A woman and a boy were struck by a hit-and-run driver while trick-or-treating on Monday night.

The pair were struck around 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of Mountain Avenue and Jeffries Place, according to North Plainfield police Capt. Alan McKay. They were taken to a trauma center for treatment of their injuries.

McKay did not disclose the relationship between the victims.

The vehicle that struck them left the scene and did not stop.

Residents told News 12 New Jersey they heard a car screech away after a large thud.

McKay asked anyone with video of the roadway before, during or after the crash to contact the department at 908-769-2937.

